Steelheads Complete Sweep of Rush as Pelton-Byce Scores Late for Game Winner

December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (15-10-2-0, 32pts) defeated the Rapid City Rush (6-14-4-3, 18pts) Saturday night by a final score of 4-3 in front of 5,229 fans at the Idaho Central Arena, the 49th consecutive regular season sell-out.

The Steelheads fell behind 1-0 just 3:57 into the game but 4:09 later Jade Miller (3rd) sent a wrist shot from the left circle into the top right corner for the equalizer with Mark Olver and Matt Register notching assists. Shots were 16-13 in the frame.

Francesco Arcuri (1st) scored the lone tally in the second period putting Idaho in front 2-1 at 5:03 from Blake Swetlikoff and Nick Canade. Arcuri from the right half wall cut through the right circle sending a wrist shot low far side. Shots were 13-10 Rapid City.

Rapid City's Maurizio Colella tied the game at 10:48 of the third period on a breakaway score. Just 1:52 later Matt Register (3rd) put Idaho back in front 3-2 with a great individual move from below the left circle he cut to the net and scooped a backhander into the top left corner. Once again, the Rush were able to answer as Luke Mylymok scored with 3:28 remaining tying the game at 3-3. Ty Pelton-Byce (17th) would provide the game winning goal with 2:46 to play on a setup from Hank Crone and Thomas Caron. Above the offensive blue line Crone fed Pelton-Byce down the right wing. From there he stepped into the right circle and sent a wrister low far side making it 4-3.

Bryan Thomson made 37 saves on 40 shots in the win while Christian Propp made 32 saves on 36 shots in the loss.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Matt Register (IDH, 1-1-2, +2, 4 shots)

2) Maurizio Colella (RC, 1-1-2, -1, 1 shot)

3) Jade Miller (IDH, 1-0-1, -2, 1 shot)

GAME NOTES

Idaho and Rapid City each went 0-for-1 on the power-play.

Rapid City outshot Idaho 40-36.

Demetrios Koumontzis (IR), Connor MacEachern (INJ), Romain Rodzinski (DNP), and Reece Harsch (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

Idaho is now 6-1-1 in their last eight home games.

Matt Register recorded his eighth multi-point game with a goal and an assist.

Hank Crone, Matt Register, Blake Swetlikoff, and Lynden McCallum paced the way with four shots each.

