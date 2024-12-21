Steelheads Complete Sweep of Rush as Pelton-Byce Scores Late for Game Winner
December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (15-10-2-0, 32pts) defeated the Rapid City Rush (6-14-4-3, 18pts) Saturday night by a final score of 4-3 in front of 5,229 fans at the Idaho Central Arena, the 49th consecutive regular season sell-out.
The Steelheads fell behind 1-0 just 3:57 into the game but 4:09 later Jade Miller (3rd) sent a wrist shot from the left circle into the top right corner for the equalizer with Mark Olver and Matt Register notching assists. Shots were 16-13 in the frame.
Francesco Arcuri (1st) scored the lone tally in the second period putting Idaho in front 2-1 at 5:03 from Blake Swetlikoff and Nick Canade. Arcuri from the right half wall cut through the right circle sending a wrist shot low far side. Shots were 13-10 Rapid City.
Rapid City's Maurizio Colella tied the game at 10:48 of the third period on a breakaway score. Just 1:52 later Matt Register (3rd) put Idaho back in front 3-2 with a great individual move from below the left circle he cut to the net and scooped a backhander into the top left corner. Once again, the Rush were able to answer as Luke Mylymok scored with 3:28 remaining tying the game at 3-3. Ty Pelton-Byce (17th) would provide the game winning goal with 2:46 to play on a setup from Hank Crone and Thomas Caron. Above the offensive blue line Crone fed Pelton-Byce down the right wing. From there he stepped into the right circle and sent a wrister low far side making it 4-3.
Bryan Thomson made 37 saves on 40 shots in the win while Christian Propp made 32 saves on 36 shots in the loss.
BOX SCORE
ICCU Three Stars
1) Matt Register (IDH, 1-1-2, +2, 4 shots)
2) Maurizio Colella (RC, 1-1-2, -1, 1 shot)
3) Jade Miller (IDH, 1-0-1, -2, 1 shot)
GAME NOTES
Idaho and Rapid City each went 0-for-1 on the power-play.
Rapid City outshot Idaho 40-36.
Demetrios Koumontzis (IR), Connor MacEachern (INJ), Romain Rodzinski (DNP), and Reece Harsch (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.
Idaho is now 6-1-1 in their last eight home games.
Matt Register recorded his eighth multi-point game with a goal and an assist.
Hank Crone, Matt Register, Blake Swetlikoff, and Lynden McCallum paced the way with four shots each.
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
