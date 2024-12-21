Charles Martin Called Back up by Wranglers
December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(BOISE, IDAHO) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Saturday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the Calgary Wranglers have recalled defenseman Charles Martin from the Rush.
Martin, 26, was assigned to the Rush on Tuesday ahead of its series against the Idaho Steelheads. He skated in the first two games of the series and picked up an assist in both while playing on the first line and power play.
This is Martin's second call-up to the Wranglers this season. The Blainville, Que. native was recalled on December 4th, but did not receive game action during that two-week period.
