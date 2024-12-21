K-Wings Ride Shorthanded Heroics to Victory Saturday
December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (9-13-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, came out on top against the Cincinnati Cyclones (5-16-4-0) in a battle of outstanding goaltending on both sides at Wings Event Center Saturday, 2-1.
Cincinnati scored first on the power play, with the tally coming at the 7:53 mark of the opening period.
Travis Broughman (6) notched the equalizer at the 14:08 mark. On the play, Ayden MacDonald (6) intercepted a pass by the Cyclones' netminder and found Broughman in the right circle for a snipe job into the top-left corner.
The score remained locked at 1-1 until Ben Berard (8) jumped on a loose puck at the top of the defensive zone, raced by the Cincinnati defense and fired a wrister top shelf for the shorthanded goal at the 13:41 mark of the third. Berard's shorty went in the books as the game-winning goal.
Jonathan Lemieux was spectacular in net, stopping 24 of the Cyclones' 25 shots to earn the victory.
Kalamazoo wraps up the weekend hosting the Wheeling Nailers (18-4-1-0) at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Wings Event Center.
