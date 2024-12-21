Stingrays Rally For 4-1 Win Over Everblades

Estero, FL. - Powered by a four-goal third period, the South Carolina Stingrays defeated the Florida Everblades 4-1 at Hertz Arena on Saturday night. Austin Magera, Erik Middenforf (2), and Josh Wilkins scored for the Stingrays, while Mitchell Gibson and Seth Eisele combined for 24 saves in the win.

Less than halfway into the first period, Gibson left the game after an apparent injury, and Eisele replaced him for the remainder of the game.

While there wasn't any scoring in the first period, both teams had numerous chances to put one home, and the Stingrays outshot the Everblades 12-7.

The Everblades got the game's first goal with 2:15 to go in the second. After an initial shot from Marc-Andre Gaudet, he took control of the rebound and went behind the net before sending the puck in front. Logan Lambdin and Carson Gicewicz both got a stick on the centering pass, and Gicewicz ultimately put home his twelfth goal of the year to break the deadlock.

The Stingrays finally broke the shutout and tied the game nine minutes into the third period. On a four-on-two across the blue line, Micah Miller shoveled the puck ahead. After bouncing off a stick, Magera sent a picture-perfect shot between Everblades' goaltender Cam Johnson's shoulder and the crossbar for his fifth goal of the season. Miller picked up the only assist.

Less than three minutes later, the Stingrays picked up the lead. Forechecking in the Everblades zone, Tyler Weiss sent the puck below the goal line to Kyler Kupka. Kupka then powered his way in front and sent the puck over to Middendorf, who deposited his shot to give South Carolina their first lead of the weekend. Kupka and Weiss picked up the assist on Middendorf's ninth goal of the season.

The Stingrays picked up a third goal with 45 seconds left in the game. As the Everblades were looking to tie the game, an errant pass made its way all the way from the Stingrays' defensive zone to the back of the Everblades' net to make it 3-1. Because Middendorf was the last Stingray to touch the puck, he got credit for his second goal of the game and tenth of the season.

South Carolina would put up one more tally with eight seconds to go. After a turnover from Florida, Wilkins found his way in for a breakaway and scored his sixth goal of the season and third in his last two games to make it 4-1.

The Stingrays will head to Orlando to take on the Solar Bears at the Kia Center at 6 pm EST tomorrow.

