Fuel Defeat Komets with Hausinger Hatty

December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday night after falling to them 3-0 on Friday night in Fort Wayne. With a hat trick by Cam Hausinger, the Fuel took down the Komets 5-2.

1ST PERIOD

Just nine seconds into the game, Chris Cameron and Fort Wayne's Yannick Turcotte dropped the gloves in the neutral zone for a long fight that led them both to the penalty box for five minutes.

At 1:28, Nathan Noel joined Cameron in the box for interference but the Fuel killed off that penalty.

Nick Grima headed to the box next at 11:18 for boarding but again, Indy killed the penalty.

Fort Wayne's Jack Dugan was called for interference at 15:10 giving the Fuel their first power play chance of the game but they did not score.

At the end of the first period, Indy was outshooting the Komets 8-7.

2ND PERIOD

Cam Hausinger scored the first goal of the game at 4:00 to make it 1-0. Andrew Bellant and Fuel newcomer Ryan Orgel claimed assists on that goal.

Alex Swetlikoff took a slashing penalty at 9:05 which gave Indy a power play opportunity.

Hausinger scored his second of the game on the power play with 8:58 to go in the second period. Orgel claimed his second assist of the game on that goal along with Adam McCormick.

At 17:13, Darren Brady was called for roughing, giving Indy another power play chance but they killed it off.

Ryan Gagnier took an interference penalty at 18:16 and despite the Fuel having a lot of shorthanded possession, with just one second left in the period, Brannon McManus scored to make it 2-1 before heading into the third.

After two, the Fuel were outshooting Fort Wayne 16-12.

3RD PERIOD

At 2:48, Hausinger scored his third goal of the game giving him the hat trick, the third of his career. Gagnier and Colin Bilek had the assists on that goal.

About a minute later, it appeared Fort Wayne scored and what was initially called no-goal was awarded to the Komets after a review. Justin Taylor claimed the goal to make it 3-2.

Ryan Gagnier made it 4-2 at 13:06. McCormick and Bilek both had their second assists of the game on that goal.

With just over four minutes left, Fort Wayne pulled their goaltender in favor of the extra skater but with 3:56 left, Indy made it 5-2 with an empty net goal by Bellant. Hausinger picked up his fourth point of the night with an assist there. Ungar returned to the goal after that.

After a few more minutes of back and forth and roughing penalties for Nathan Noel and Turcotte, time expired and the Fuel took the 5-2 victory.

