Nailers Bounce Back to Beat Toledo, 5-2

December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

TOLEDO, OH- The Wheeling Nailers bounced right back into the win column, and exacted revenge on the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night at Huntington Center. Sam Houde scored twice and Sergei Murashov made 34 saves in the 5-2 triumph, which was Wheeling's seventh consecutive win on enemy ice.

The Nailers started off on the right skate, as they potted the lone goal of the first period at the 3:48 mark. Wheeling forced a turnover in neutral ice, which allowed Matty De St. Phalle to transition quickly into the offensive zone. De St. Phalle ultimately floated a pass ahead to Jack Beck, who got behind the defense, deked to his forehand, and slipped a shot through Carter Gylander's legs.

While the opening stanza was good, the middle frame was better, as the Nailers upped their lead to three. Goal number two came right away at the 35-second mark. Jagger Joshua fanned on a shot, but ended up dribbling the puck into the crease for a tap-in by Sam Houde. A little more than seven minutes later, Wheeling's power play converted. Beck fired a low shot from the left point, which was tipped up into the top shelf by Atley Calvert. Brandon Hawkins temporarily brought Toledo within two on a wrist shot from the low slot, before Houde's second of the period made the score 4-1. Houde battled his way from the right circle into the slot and drove a shot through the netminder.

Casey Dornbach picked the top-right corner for the Walleye at the 1:58 mark of the third period, before David Jankowski punctuated the 5-2 victory for the Nailers with an empty netter.

Sergei Murashov tied David Brumby's team record with his tenth consecutive win in goal for Wheeling, as he rejected 34 of the 36 shots he faced. Carter Gylander was the losing goaltender for Toledo, as he allowed four goals on 25 shots.

