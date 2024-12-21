Gladiators Win Fifth Straight Game, 3-1, Over Orlando on Home Ice

December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (12-11-3-1) defeated the Orlando Solar Bears (11-13-4-0), by a final score of 3-1 on Friday night, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

Ethan Haider started in net for the Gladiators, while Ryan Fanti got the nod in between the pipes for the Solar Bears.

Atlanta's captain, Eric Neiley (9th), struck 3:50 into the first period, with a turnaround shot from the low slot. The goal was assisted by Joey Cipollone and Cody Sylvester.

At 6:07 of the middle frame, the Gladiators scored their second consecutive goal, as Anthony Firriolo (1st) found a loose puck, and deposited a wrist shot past Solar Bear goaltender Ryan Fanti, who was well out of position. Carson Denomie and Derek Topatigh earned the helpers on the goal.

A shade over seven minutes later, Tyler Bird (10th) tipped a soft backhander from Ara Nazarian into the Gladiator net. Nazarian and Brayden low assisted on Bird's tally.

In the third period, the Glads locked the game down, holding the Solar Bears to just seven shots, and protecting the front of their net beautifully.

Carson Denomie (4th) scored the empty-net goal after an unselfish pass from Ryan Cranford, to seal Atlanta's fifth straight victory.

"Tonight wasn't our best, but it's a testament to our ability to find a way to win. Finding a way to win close games is something we have emphasized recently and it's nice to see us executing," head coach Derek Nesbitt said. "I liked that we didn't sit back in the third period, and as a result, the final ten minutes of regulation was our best of the night without question."

Ethan Haider made 21 saves on 22 shots in the win for the Glads, while Ryan Fanti stopped 25 of 27 in the loss for Orlando.

