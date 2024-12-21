Heartlanders Ripple Bison, 6-1

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders scored four goals in less than four minutes in the opening frame to cruise to a 6-1 victory over the Bloomington Bison Saturday at Xtream Arena.

Chris Lipe opened the scoring at 8:23 of the first period off an assist from Jules Boscq. Yuki Miura scored nine seconds later on a 2-on-0 off the face off with Jonny Sorensen to put the Heartlanders up by two. Those were the quickest back-to-back goals in team history (9 seconds), besting the previous team record of 11 seconds.

Dakota Raabe broke through the defense to extend the lead with a shot from the left-wing circle at 9:35 of the first. Ryan Miotto scored short-handed to put Iowa up by four with less than twelve minutes played in the match.

Hugo Ollas allowed three goals on five shots before Mark Sinclair was called in. Sinclair made 18 saves on 21 shots faced.

William Rousseau made 29 saves in the victory.

Josh Boyer scored the lone goal for the Bison with a short-handed goal at 14:16 of the second period.

Miura tallied his second of the night, short-handed from the left circle, six minutes into the third period. This marked the first time the Heartlanders have ever scored multiple short-handed goals in a game. Additionally, the first-period outburst was the second time in team history the Heartlanders scored on three straight shots.

With two minutes left in the third period, Nico Blachman took advantage of a 2-on-1 with Brandon Yeamans to find the back of the net. Blachman has four goals this season.

