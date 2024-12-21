Oilers Exact Revenge By Shutting Out Mavericks On Teddy Bear Toss

Independence, Mo. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, shutout the Kansas City Mavericks 5-0 on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.

Tyler Poulsen scored his seventh of the season, beating Viktor Ostman against the grain 6:19 into the game to send the Oilers up 1-0 into the first intermission. The goal was Poulsen's first since coming back last night from an injured-reserve hiatus dating back to Nov. 24.

Olivier Dame-Malka put the Oilers up 2-0 with his first as an Oiler, driving a power-play one timer from the right point 5:39 into the action. Jeremie Biakabutuka earned his first assist as an Oiler on the goal, flipping roles with Dame-Malka, who set up Biakabutuka on the power-play in Friday's game. Reid Petryk recorded the secondary assist on both goals.

Michael Farren finished a beneath-the-line feed from Josh Nelson, putting Tulsa up 3-0 9:07 into the final frame. The goal extends Farren's point streak to six games. Farren added his second of the frame with an empty-net finish set up by Conner Roulette. Nelson added a goal of his own, beating Ostman with a high-glove snapshot with 13 seconds remaining to seal the 5-0 shutout victory.

Talyn Boyko made 46 saves, stopping 15 shots in the first period, 12 in the second and 19 in the third. The Oilers power play went 1/1 and Tulsa went 6/6 on the penalty kill.

The Oilers return home tomorrow, Dec. 22 to host the Allen Americans at 3:05 p.m. in the final home game of the 2024 calendar year.

