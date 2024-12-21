Bison Claim Forward Mitch Walinski
December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach Phillip Barski, announced today the team has claimed forward Mitch Walinski off waivers.
Walinski, 26, began the season skating in the ECHL with Adirondack Thunder for four games accumulating two penalty minutes.
The Lincoln, Rhode Island native appeared in 49 games with the Atlanta Gladiators last season posting 11 points (seven goals, four assists) with 32 penalty minutes.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound forward dressed in 61 career NCAA games with Salve Regina University collecting 65 points (37 goals, 28 assists) and 89 penalty minutes. In addition, Walinski played in 114 career NAHL games between the Bismarck Bobcats and Corpus Christi IceRays totaling 70 points (43 goals, 27 assists) and 102 penalty minutes.
The Bison return to Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, December 28 at 7 p.m. for Batman Night featuring a specialty jersey and live auction following the game! Single-game seats are available starting as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.
