Back-To-Back Wins for the Lions in Norfolk
December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Norfolk - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières made it back-to-back wins in Norfolk - as well as being the team's seventh straight victory - by defeating the (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) Admirals 3-2 on Saturday night.
To say the Lions had a sluggish first period would be an understatement, with the team only recording three shots on goal. Meanwhile at the opposite end of the ice, Trois-Rivières goaltender Hunter Jones stopped the seven shots he faced.
The second period saw the Admirals break the scoreless deadlock, but the Lions replied just over a minute later when Jonathan Yantsis scored to even the game at 1-1. The Lions then had numerous power play opportunities to take the lead but came up short every time. The Admirals, however, were able to find the back of the Lions' net once again at 16:45 and the teams entered the second intermission with Norfolk leading 2-1.
The Lions were able to take better advantage of their scoring chances in the third period: Captain Morgan Adams-Moisan tied the game at 2-2 at the 4:33 mark, and then with less than five minutes remaining in the period Trois-Rivières native Alex Beaucage scored what turned out to be the winning goal to give the Lions the 3-2 victory. The Lions' win also marked the first time this season that Norfolk netminder Domenic DiVincentiis suffered a defeat.
The Lions and Admirals will face-off for Game 3 of the three-game series on Sunday afternoon with puck drop at 3:05 p.m.
