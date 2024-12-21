Royals Quiet Thunder 6-3

December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Reading Royals defeated the Adirondack Thunder 6-3 on Saturday night in front of 4,479 at Cool Insuring Arena.

T.J. Friedmann scored just 63 seconds into the game to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Dylan Wendt fired a shot through a screen that Friedmann deflected past goaltender Vinnie Purpura and into the net. The goal was Friedmann's fourth of the year from Wendt and Tag Bertuzzi.

Reading answered back on the power play as Brock Caufield blasted in a one timer from the hash marks at 14:05 of the first frame. The goal was Caufield's second of the year with assists from Matt Brown and Sam Sedley to even the score, 1-1.

Just over two minutes later, Connor Walters took a pass out front from Cam Cook and beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur to give the Royals a 2-1 lead. The goal was Walter's first with the lone assist from Cook at 16:52 of the opening period and the Royals took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

Dylan Wendt scored his first with the Thunder to tie the game at two at 8:54 of the second period. Tag Bertuzzi took the puck in the offensive zone and set up Wendy for the shot that beat Vinnie Purpura. The goal was Wendt's first from Bertuzzi to even the game 2-2.

The Royals scored the next three goals in the middle period to take a 5-2 lead into the third, including two power-play goals. Connor Walters scored his second goal of the game at 11:50 to take a one-goal lead again, 3-2.

Lou-Felix Denis and Matt Brown each scored on the power play at 16:33 and 18:22 of the second period to take the 5-2 lead after 40 minutes.

In the third period, each team added a goal in Reading's 6-3 win.

