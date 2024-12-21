K-Wings Sign Rookie Forward Drake Pilon

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Saturday that rookie forward Drake Pilon has signed a Standard Player Contract for the 2024-25 season.

Pilon, 26, is a Sault Ste. Marie, ON native who made his professional debut for Kalamazoo in the 2022-23 season. He appeared in seven games for the K-Wings that year and 15 more in 2023-24, notching two assists and 32 penalty minutes, before heading overseas.

The 5-foot 10-inch, 187-pound forward left the team for Fife (EIHL), scoring four goals with four assists and 33 penalty minutes in 28 games last season, also appearing in two playoff games with no points. He's played in 18 games for the Flyers this season while serving as alternate captain, scoring two goals with three assists and 12 penalty minutes.

Prior to joining the K-Wings, Pilon played collegiately at the University of Prince Edward Island from 2019 thru 2023. Pilon appeared in 63 games across a trio of seasons for UPEI, helping lead the Panthers to the USports playoffs in all three campaigns. His final year in Charlottetown saw career-highs in games played (29), goals (12), assists (7), and PIMs (62).

Pilon's resume also includes a 2015-16 NOJHL championship with the Soo Thunderbirds.

The K-Wings are in action Saturday against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.

