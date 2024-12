ECHL Transactions - December 21

December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 21, 2024:

Adirondack:

add Jeremy Brodeur, G activated from reserve

delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on reserve

Allen:

add Dakota Seaman, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Artem Kulakov, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Brenden Datema, D activated from reserve

add Dominiks Marcinkevics, F activated from reserve

delete Zach Yoder, D placed on reserve

delete Connor Galloway, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Mitchell Walinski, F claimed off waivers from Adirondack 12/1

add Hugo Ollas, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Matt Staudacher, D activated from reserve

delete Mitchell Walinski, F placed on reserve

delete Blake Mclaughlin, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Yaniv Perets, G recalled to Chicago Wolves by Hurricanes

Florida:

add Sean Allen, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add David Tendeck, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Kade Landry, D placed on reserve

delete Ben Myers, G released as emergency backup goalie

Fort Wayne:

add Zach White, F activated from reserve

delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Chandler Romeo, D activated from reserve

add Blake Swetlikoff, F activated from reserve

delete Reece Harsch, D placed on reserve

delete Romain Rodzinski, D placed on reserve

Indy:

add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve

delete Kyle Maksimovich, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Andrew McLean, D activated from reserve

add Chris Lipe, D activated from reserve

delete Zeteny Hadobas, D placed on reserve

delete Jack O'Brien, F loaned to Iowa Wild

Kalamazoo:

add Drake Pilon, F signed contract

add Ryan Naumovski, F activated from reserve 12/20

add Theo Calvas, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Joey Raats, D placed on reserve 12/20

delete Quinn Preston, F placed on reserve

delete Lee Lapid, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Hunter Vorva, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Owen Pederson, F activated from reserve

delete Wyllum Deveaux, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Spencer Kennedy, F activated from reserve

add Kamerin Nault, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Filip Fornaa Svensson, F placed on reserve

delete Marko Reifenberger, F placed on reserve

delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Rapid City:

add Matt Araujo, D activated from reserve

delete Charles Martin, D recalled by Wranglers

Reading:

add Matt Tendler, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Cameron Cook, F activated from reserve

delete Keith Petruzzelli, G placed on reserve

delete Mason Primeau, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

add Pito Walton, D activated from reserve

South Carolina:

add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve

add Ben Hawerchuk, F activated from reserve

add Seth Eisele, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Garin Bjorklund, G placed on reserve

delete Jayden Lee, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Charlie Combs, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Mathieu Boislard, D activated from reserve

delete Xavier Cormier, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve

delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

add Nico Somerville, D activated from reserve

delete Dillon Boucher, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Matt Boudens, F activated from reserve

add Brenden Rons, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Mahshie, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.