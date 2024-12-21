Bison Fall In Encore Meeting Against Iowa

Coralville, Iowa - The Bloomington Bison allowed four first period goals in a 6-1 loss to the Iowa Heartlanders on Saturday night at Xtream Arena.

Within 1:12, the Heartlanders burst open the scoring to grab a 3-0 lead with the first tally coming at 8:23 from Chris Lype. His first of the season was assisted by Jules Boscq and Nico Blachman. Yuki Miura added to the lead with his sixth of the year from Will Calverley and Jonny Sorenson. The third goal was tallied by Dakota Raabe from T.J. Walsh for this seventh of the year. The trio of goals came off netminder Hugo Ollas who was pulled following the later goal allowed. Mark Sinclair took over in net to conclude the contest. Iowa's four-goal period ended on a shorthanded tally at 11:57 from Ryan Miotto assisted by Sorenson.

The second period opened with Iowa leading 4-0 but the Bison piled on shots to attempt a comeback. Josh Boyer found the back of the net at 14:16 with a shorthanded goal from Ryan Siedem and Eddie Matsushima. This was the lone goal of the frame despite the Bison outshooting the Heartlanders 18-2 in the second period.

6:22 into the third, Miura continued Iowa's scoring with his second of the game from Calverley. The tally was also shorthanded and Miura's seventh goal of the year. Blachman closed the scoring at 17:59 with his fourth of the year from Brandon Yeamans to send the Bison to a 6-1 loss.

Ollas stopped two shots in 9:38 of ice time and suffered the loss. Sinclair made 18 saves on 21 shots in 50:21 of work. Iowa goaltender William Rousseau collected the win with 29 saves. The Bison outshot the Heartlanders 30-26 and went scoreless in four power plays. Bloomington's penalty kill went 5-for-5.

