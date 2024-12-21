Rush Ties Game Twice in Third, Drops Finale in Idaho
December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
Idaho Steelheads' Ty Pelton-Byce battles Rapid City Rush's Holden Wale, Billy Constantinou, and Christian Propp
(Rapid City Rush)
(BOISE, Idaho) The first two games in Boise saw Connor Mylymok tie the game late in the third period for the Rapid City Rush. In the series finale, younger brother Luke stepped into the clutch role. Despite the Mylymok heroics, Rapid City fell to the Idaho Steelheads, 4-3, at Idaho Central Arena on Saturday.
Mylymok's goal came on a net-front deflection with three and a half minutes remaining. It was Luke's first professional goal in just his second game, doing so in his former hometown of Boise, Idaho.
Maurizio Colella notched a game-tying goal not long before the Mylymok tally. Colella converted on a breakaway to even the game at 2-2 with nine minutes to play.
However, in the back-and-forth third period, Idaho had quick responses to the Rush's strikes. Ty Pelton-Byce scored with 2:46 on the clock, less than a minute after Mylymok's goal, to deliver Idaho the victory.
Though Idaho picks up the three-game sweep on home ice, Rapid City heads home for the holiday break with two standings points. It has played four consecutive one-goal games, and 16 of them this season, which leads all ECHL teams.
Christian Propp made 32 saves on 36 shots for the Rush. Bryan Thomson stopped 37 attempts and earned the win for the Steelheads.
Rapid City is on the road at Utah after heading home for the holidays.
Next game: Friday, December 27 at Utah. 7:10 p.m. MST puck drop from Maverik Center.
The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Tulsa Oilers on December 31, January 3, and January 4. Join the Rush on New Year's Eve for Area 51 Night, presented by Veteran Roofing. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
Idaho Steelheads' Ty Pelton-Byce battles Rapid City Rush's Holden Wale, Billy Constantinou, and Christian Propp
