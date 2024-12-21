Mavericks Rally to Beat Oilers in Overtime

December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Allen, TX - The Kansas City Mavericks (17-6-2-1) battled back to defeat the Tulsa Oilers (14-8-2-0) 3-2 in overtime on Friday night at the BOK Center, securing a thrilling comeback victory.

The Oilers struck first in the second period, with Conner Roulette scoring at 5:29, assisted by Michael Farren and Duggie Lagrone. The Mavericks responded at 13:40 when Damien Giroux found the back of the net, assisted by David Noël. Tulsa quickly reclaimed the lead at 14:46, as Jérémie Biakabutuka converted a feed from Olivier Dame-Malka and Reid Petryk to make it 2-1 heading into the third.

In the final minutes of regulation, the Mavericks tied the game at 18:25, thanks to Casey Carreau, who capitalized on assists from David Noël and Marcus Crawford.

The Mavericks carried that momentum into overtime, where Carreau delivered the game-winner at 2:32, completing the comeback with helpers from Bradley Schoonbaert and Jake McLaughlin.

Jack LaFontaine stood tall in goal, stopping 25 of 27 shots to keep the Mavericks within striking distance before their late-game surge.

Kansas City improved their lead within the Mountain Division and will look to build on this performance as they return home to face the Oilers tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 PM.

The Mavericks are hosting their highly anticipated Christmas Vacation/Teddy Bear Toss Theme Night tomorrow, December 21, at 6:00 PM. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used teddy bears to throw onto the ice after the Mavericks score their first goal. All collected teddy bears will be donated to Children's Mercy and Operation Breakthrough to spread holiday cheer to those in need. For fans without teddy bears, Teddy Bear Mobile will have bears available for purchase at the game. The Mavericks will also wear special Christmas Vacation-themed jerseys. After the game, fans are invited to skate on the ice with Mavericks players for a memorable postgame experience.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.