Thunder Finishes Pre-Holiday Schedule with Loss to Americans

December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder battle the Allen Americans

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder battle the Allen Americans(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, KS - Wichita returned home on Saturday night for the first time since early December, losing to Allen, 4-2, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Thunder leaped out to a two-goal lead, but couldn't sustain the pressure down the stretch.

Peter Bates finished with two points while Austin Heidemann recorded his sixth of the season. Trevor Gorsuch suffered the loss, stopping 27 shots.

Bates got things started with three minutes left in the first. He toe-dragged through the slot and scored on the power play to make it 1-0.

In the second, Heidemann made it 2-0. Wichita stole the puck near its own line. Kobe Walker raced down the ice, fed a pass across the blue paint and Heidemann put it past Luke Richardson.

Less than a minute later, Allen capitalized on a turnover to get on the board. Nolan Orzeck took a drop pass from Spencer Asuchak and beat Gorsuch inside the far post for his first of the year to make it 2-1.

The Americans scored three times in the third to take the lead. At 5:36, Brayden Watts connected on a one-timer near the slot and tied the game at two.

Mark Duarte gave Allen its first lead of the contest at 12:24. He got to rebound that hit off Gorsuch and tallied his first of two on the night to make it 3-2.

Wichita pulled Gorsuch with just over a minute to go in regulation. Richardson made a stop on a chance from Mitchell Russell and Duarte fired it down the ice into the empty net.

Bates tallied a goal and an assist, giving him points in his last five. Heidemann has goals in three-straight. Walker has assists in back-to-back games. Russell has three points in his last two outings. Jeremie Bucheler tallied an assist, giving him points in four of his last five games.

Wichita went 1-for-6 on the power play. Allen was 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

The Thunder are off until December 27 when the Idaho Steelheads make their first trip of the season to the Air Capital.

The holidays are approaching and there's no better way than the spend time with family, friends or co-workers then coming to a Thunder game. Learn about our brand-new seating areas that you can rent out for a game.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are still available. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game. Click HERE to learn more.

-Thunder-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.