Knight Monsters Lose Again to Utah
December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
The Tahoe Knight Monsters faltered again against Utah, blowing an early 2-0 lead en route to a 6-4 loss against the Grizzlies. They allowed three goals in the third period and a hat trick to Neil Shea in the loss.
Tahoe scored the first two goals quickly in the first, with Bear Hughes and Sloan Stanick hitting the back of the net. But the Grizzlies would close the gap by the end of the frame, scoring twice including the game-tying strike with under 20 seconds to go.
And Utah took the lead late in the second shorthanded, with Shea notching his first goal of the contest on a wraparound bid against Tahoe netminder Jordan Papirny.
In the third, Stanick scored his second of the game to tie things up at three. He finished the contest with four points, and is by far the best scoring rookie skater in the ECHL.
However, the Grizzlies took the lead back late with a power play goal from Shea, and Bryan Yoon tacked on a goal after the Knight Monsters squandered a power play opportunity with two minutes to go in the game.
While Jake McGrew was able to get Tahoe within one with under two to go, Shea completed the hat trick with an empty netter to slam the door.
The Knight Monsters will enjoy the holiday break before heading back home to play the Tulsa Oilers at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. The puck drops on Friday, December 27, at 7 pm. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.
#TessTheWaters
