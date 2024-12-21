Beaucage's Late Goal Propels Trois-Rivieres To Win Over Norfolk
December 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - After experiencing their first defeat since November 16th, the Norfolk Admirals competed against a formidable Trois-Rivières team in the second game of this series. Despite leading 2-1 after the second period, the Admirals conceded two goals in the third, resulting in a surprising 3-2 victory for the Lions, leaving the audience at Scope in a state of astonishment.
Dom DiVincentiis made his ninth start for the Admirals and demonstrated a resilient effort making 18 saves off of 21 shots faced in the Admirals setback.
In the opening twenty minutes of play, both Norfolk and Trois-Rivières exhibited a competitive yet deliberate pace, which resulted in a lack of scoring opportunities. The Admirals generated several significant chances to secure the first goal; however, the score remained 0-0 after the first period.
Two minutes into the second period, Justin Young effectively initiated the scoring by converting a rebound from Darick Louis-Jean's initial shot, bringing the score to 1-0 in favor of Norfolk. A mere minute later, the Trois-Rivières Lions equalized with a goal from Jonathan Yantsis.
Both teams faced challenges with penalties, but each penalty-killing unit performed admirably to maintain the tie at one. As the period neared its conclusion, Sean Montgomery executed a remarkable play, delivering a precise pass to Ben Zloty, who scored his second goal of the season, giving Norfolk a 2-1 advantage.
This goal ultimately defined the period, allowing the Admirals to carry a one-goal lead into the second intermission.
Norfolk successfully neutralized a critical five-on-three penalty kill at the beginning of the final period; however, shortly thereafter, the Lions equalized the score. Morgan Adams-Moisan's shot found the back of the net, successfully beating the shoulder of goaltender DiVincentiis, thus bringing the score to 2-2. The game remained tied until the final five minutes of play when Trois reestablished their lead, with Alex Beaucage capitalizing on a turnover by the Admirals.
In the ensuing minutes, Norfolk made every effort to level the score once more; however, the game concluded with a final score of 3-2, granting the Lions a series victory for the weekend.
Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game
1. TR - A. Beaucage (1 goal)
2. TR - N. Guay (2 assists, +2)
3. NOR - J. Young (1 goal, +1)
What's Next
The final game of this weekend's series is tomorrow at Norfolk Scope as the Admirals and Lions face off once more. Puck drop is slated for 3:05 p.m.
