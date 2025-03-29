Bison Comeback Falls Short

March 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Bloomington Bison tallied two third period goals but suffered a 3-2 loss on Satruday night against the Fort Wayne Komets at the Memorial Coliseum.

2:36 into the game, the Komets opened the scoring with a goal from Noah Ganske. His third of the season came from Kirill Tyutyayev and Matt Murphy. The Bison were awarded a power play :10 after the goal but could not convert. With :26 remaining in the opening frame, Nolan Volcan scored his ninth of the year to give Fort Wayne a 2-0 lead. Zach Jordan and Anthony Petruzzelli assisted on the goal to close the scoring in the period.

The second period opened with Fort Wayne grabbing a 3-0 lead. 1:14 into the frame, Tyutyayev scored his eighth of the year from Jack Gorniak and Jack Dugan. The rest of the period saw no scoring with Fort Wayne outshooting the Bison 16-6.

Max Neill got the Bison on the board to begin the third period. His fourth of the season came from the top of the circle on a snap shot. The goal was assisted by Chongmin Lee and Jake Murray. 2:04 later, Neill added another goal on a deflection from Connor Lockhart. The goal came on the power play and was also assisted by Shane Ott. The Bison were awarded a five-minute power play late in the game but could not convert. The score remained 3-2 favoring the Komets as the final horn sounded.

Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 29 of 32 shots in the loss. Connor Ungar made 25 saves on 27 shots to earn the victory. The Bison power play went 1-for-2 while the penalty kill went 3-for-3.

