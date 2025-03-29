Mariners Bounce Back, Beat Reading 5-2

March 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







READING, PA - Christian Sarlo continued his strong play against the Reading Royals, scoring two more goals to lead the Maine Mariners to a 5-2 win on Saturday night at Santander Arena. Seven of Sarlo's 14 goals this season have come against Reading, including three multi-goal games.

The Mariners scored first for the fifth game in a row, breaking the scoreless tie about halfway through the opening period. Sarlo deflected Cory Dennis' point shot in the slot at 9:56 to give Maine a 1-0 lead. Late in the period, Reading defenseman Sam Sedley tied it up with a shot from the right point that beat a screened Brad Arvanitis.

Arvanitis came up big early in the 2nd to keep the game tied, until Maine regained the lead late. At 14:22 of the frame, Chase Zieky unleashed a wrister from the right circle for his 100th career ECHL point, putting Maine ahead, 2-1. The Mariners added another about four minutes later, using the power play for an insurance goal. Tristan Thompson's shot was redirected home by Jacob Hudson - his eighth goal in the last eight games. The Mariners carried a 3-1 lead into the third.

The score remained 3-1 until Reading's Mason Primeau deflected a Robbie Stucker shot past Arvanitis at 14:48 of the third. After a Michael Underwood tripping penalty, Reading pulled the goalie with a little over three minutes left, but Justin Bean instantly tossed in an empty netter to make it 4-2 at 16:47. Sarlo added a second empty net goal with 50 seconds to play.

Arvanitis turned aside 27 of 29 Reading shots to earn his seventh win of the season. Keith Petruzzelli stopped 20 of 23 in the Royals net.

The Mariners (27-33-4) wrap up their series in Reading with a 3 PM puck drop on Sunday afternoon at Santander Arena. They're back home to host the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Wednesday, April 2nd for "Apres Ski Night," the first of four straight home games against the Lions. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on group discounts or 2025-26 season ticket packages, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.