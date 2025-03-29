Hawkins Scores Twice in Loss to Florida

March 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Florida Everblades in game two of the weekend series at Hertz Arena with a final score of 3-2.

How it Happened:

Florida struck first as former Fish Colin Theisen snuck one past Carter Gylander just under halfway through the first period. The Fish trailed 6-8 in shots through 20 minutes.

The two teams exchanged goals in the early goings of the second period as each #16 lit the lamp. Tarun Fizer struck first to double Florida's lead at 5:11 of the second, but Brandon Hawkins returned the deficit to one score with his first goal of the night at 5:53, which included a goalie assist to Gylander, his second apple of the season.

Florida added another tally, this time Colton Hargrove struck twine on the power play for the three-time defending champions, making it 3-1 Everblades with 7:17 remaining in the middle frame. The two teams fired off a combined 32 shots in the period, with Florida outshooting Toledo 26-20.

The Walleye picked up the lone tally of the third period when Hawkins hit paydirt for the second time of the game during a five-on-three power play at 9:07 of the third with Jalen Smereck and Mitch Lewandowski adding assists. Hawkins' second score moved him atop the ECHL goals leaderboard, with 36 this season, tying his own mark for the second-most by a Walleye in a single season (2022-23).

That wrapped the action in Estero, Florida, with the Fish falling 3-2 in regulation.

The Walleye were outshot by the Everblades 27-35, with Gylander saving 32 of 35 shots on goal. The two teams combined for 12 power play chances, with each picking up a goal. Toledo was 1/7 and Florida was 1/5 with a man-advantage.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

FLA - T. Fizer (1G)

FLA - C. Hargrove (GWG)

FLA - C. Theisen (1G)

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye now venture to Indianapolis for an April Fool's Day matchup with the Indy Fuel on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at the new Fishers Event Center with puck drop coming at 7:00 p.m.

