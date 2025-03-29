Hawkins Scores Twice in Loss to Florida
March 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Florida Everblades in game two of the weekend series at Hertz Arena with a final score of 3-2.
How it Happened:
Florida struck first as former Fish Colin Theisen snuck one past Carter Gylander just under halfway through the first period. The Fish trailed 6-8 in shots through 20 minutes.
The two teams exchanged goals in the early goings of the second period as each #16 lit the lamp. Tarun Fizer struck first to double Florida's lead at 5:11 of the second, but Brandon Hawkins returned the deficit to one score with his first goal of the night at 5:53, which included a goalie assist to Gylander, his second apple of the season.
Florida added another tally, this time Colton Hargrove struck twine on the power play for the three-time defending champions, making it 3-1 Everblades with 7:17 remaining in the middle frame. The two teams fired off a combined 32 shots in the period, with Florida outshooting Toledo 26-20.
The Walleye picked up the lone tally of the third period when Hawkins hit paydirt for the second time of the game during a five-on-three power play at 9:07 of the third with Jalen Smereck and Mitch Lewandowski adding assists. Hawkins' second score moved him atop the ECHL goals leaderboard, with 36 this season, tying his own mark for the second-most by a Walleye in a single season (2022-23).
That wrapped the action in Estero, Florida, with the Fish falling 3-2 in regulation.
The Walleye were outshot by the Everblades 27-35, with Gylander saving 32 of 35 shots on goal. The two teams combined for 12 power play chances, with each picking up a goal. Toledo was 1/7 and Florida was 1/5 with a man-advantage.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
FLA - T. Fizer (1G)
FLA - C. Hargrove (GWG)
FLA - C. Theisen (1G)
What's Next:
The Toledo Walleye now venture to Indianapolis for an April Fool's Day matchup with the Indy Fuel on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at the new Fishers Event Center with puck drop coming at 7:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 29, 2025
- Sedley, Primeau Score, Royals Drop Middle Match of Weekend Series with Mariners, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Bison Comeback Falls Short - Bloomington Bison
- Thunder Suffers 4-1 Setback at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Hang On For 3-2 Win Over Bloomington - Fort Wayne Komets
- Swamp Rabbits Sweep Gladiators in Wild Finale - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades Reel in Walleye - Florida Everblades
- Hawkins Scores Twice in Loss to Florida - Toledo Walleye
- Mavericks Pull Away Late on Racing Night, Top Thunder 4-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Admirals Shine In Commanding Victory Against Ghost Pirates - Norfolk Admirals
- 'Clones Fall to Nailers 4-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Army Makes History with Win 148 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Bounce Back, Beat Reading 5-2 - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Shut Down Fuel Again, 1-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Tie Franchise Wins Record with 48th Win of the Season in 7-1 Victory over K-Wings - South Carolina Stingrays
- Wichita Signs Netminder Roddy Ross; Gormley Recalled - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Host 5,081 for Pucks N' Paws, Fall to Stingrays Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Railers Fall 4-2 to Lions in Afternoon Game - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - March 29 - ECHL
- Americans Look for the Series Win - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Wichita Heads Back on the Road for the Next Three Starting Tonight at KC - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day #64 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: March 29, 2025 at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Lose in a Playoff-Atmosphere Type Game - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Hold on Late in Thrilling 3-2 Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Earn Big 5-2 Win in Utah - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Outshoot Knight Monsters 40-17 But Lose, 3-2 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.