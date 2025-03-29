Mavericks Pull Away Late on Racing Night, Top Thunder 4-1

March 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Four different goal scorers and a strong outing from Jack LaFontaine powered the Kansas City Mavericks to a 4-1 win over the Wichita Thunder on Racing Night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Sporting specialty racing-themed jerseys, the Mavericks delivered a full-team effort and clinched home-ice advantage in the opening round of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs with the victory.

Following a scoreless first period, David Cotton got the Mavericks on the board early in the second, burying a rebound at 1:57 off a shot from Thomas Farrell, with Justin MacPherson also adding an assist.

Damien Giroux made it 2-0 at 14:24, perfectly tipping a wrist shot from Nate Knoepke past the goaltender. Zack Trottearned the secondary assist.

Wichita answered before the period closed, as Reid Irwin scored on the rush at 17:18 to cut the lead to 2-1.

In the third, Kansas City took control. Dalton Duhart restored the two-goal lead at 7:22, using a slick backhand move to finish off a setup from Owen Cole and Casey Carreau. Then, at 12:17, Nathan Dunkley capped the scoring with a snipe off the rush, wiring a shot into the top corner off a feed from Jackson Berezowski and David Cotton.

Jack LaFontaine stopped 17 of 18 shots to earn the win, while Kansas City outshot Wichita 29-18 and controlled pace throughout the night.

The Mavericks improve to 44-17-5, finish the three-game series against Wichita with back-to-back wins, and officially lock in home ice for Round 1 of the postseason.

The Mavericks return to action on Wednesday, April 2, hosting the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

