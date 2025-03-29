Americans Earn Big 5-2 Win in Utah

March 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, ended their eight-game losing streak on Friday night at the Maverick Center beating the Grizzlies 5-2.

The Americans exploded for five goals on Friday, 10 in their last two games. Brad Morrison (1), Miko Matikka (5), Mark Duarte (20) Reid Perepeluk (1) and Liam Gorman (6) all found the back of the net for the Americans.

Luke Richardson made the start in net for the Americans stopping 32 of 34 Utah shots, picking up his sixth win of the season (6-12-0).

After scoring four power play goals in seven chances on Wednesday night, the Americans had just one chance on Friday going 0-f0r-1.

The Americans played their second straight game without Captain Brayden Watts. He's out with an illness. Goalie Anson Thornton, who left Wednesday night's game with a lower body injury also missed the game and is expected to miss significant time.

The final regular season meeting between the two teams is Saturday night.

Following the game the Americans will return home to host Tulsa on Tuesday morning.

They Said it:

Brett Ferguson: "It was nice to jump out to a lead for once, especially so early on in the game. We preached pucks to the net off the rush tonight, and 3 of our goals came off the rush. The other 5-on-5 goal was a result of a great forecheck, which has been a strength of ours in this series.

We did a great job at the end of the game killing a couple penalties, and Luke Richardson stood tall all night. Great effort, again, by our group."

