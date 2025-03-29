Komets Hang On For 3-2 Win Over Bloomington

The Komets returned home on Saturday to face Bloomington before a packed house at the Coliseum.

In the first period, Komet defenseman Noah Ganske got the scoring going with his third goal of the season with assists from Kirill Tyutyayev and Matt Murphy at 2:36. With the clock winding down, Nolan Volcan connected with Anthony Petruzzelli and Zack Jordan to give the Komets a 2-0 lead at 19:34. The Komets continued to score as Tyutyayev scored just 1:14 into the second period with helpers coming from Jack Dugan and Jack Gorniak.

In the third period, the Bison struck at 3:49 as Max Neil scored his third goal, which was followed by his fourth on a power-power play tally at 5:53 to make it a one-goal game. With Matt Boudens in the penalty box serving a five-minute major for slew-footing, the Komets were able to keep Bloomington off the scoreboard to hang on for the 3-2 victory. Conner Ungar made 27 saves for the win.

