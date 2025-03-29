Army Makes History with Win 148

March 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WHEELING, WV- Derek Army put himself at the top of the record books on Saturday night, as he earned his 148th win as the team's head coach to pass Clark Donatelli for the most in Wheeling history. The Wheeling Nailers helped their bench boss achieve the feat with another dominant effort against the Cincinnati Cyclones. The Nailers scored goals four different ways in the 4-1 victory, which secured a 9-0 sweep of the season series against Cincinnati. Wheeling's magic number to clinch a spot in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs is now two points, meaning a win on Sunday puts the Nailers into the dance.

The Nailers absolutely dominated the first period, as they outshot Cincinnati, 17-1, and took a 2-0 lead in the goal column. The opening marker came during 4-on-4 action at the 11:41 mark. Isaac Belliveau swiped the puck away in the right circle, then took a stride in toward the net, as he proceeded to find the twine with a snap shot along the ice. With 20 seconds remaining, Wheeling struck on the power play to go ahead by a pair. Mats Lindgren danced through the defense and fired a low shot on goal from the left side. Although that attempt didn't go in, it produced a juicy rebound, which was slam-dunked home by Gabe Klassen. Justin Portillo tried to swing the momentum back for the Cyclones off of the ensuing face-off, but got himself kicked out of the game instead.

The home team extended the lead to three with a goal off of the rush in the middle frame. Matty De St. Phalle skated the puck in on the right side of the offensive zone, then delivered a deep pass to Jack Beck. Matthew Quercia hustled to the top of the crease and gave Beck a perfect passing target, which resulted in Quercia's 17th tally of the year.

Lincoln Griffin trimmed the margin to two in the opening minute of the third period, when he swept a backhander into the right side of the cage. The goal ended Taylor Gauthier's shutout streak at 122:54. That was the lone blemish of the night, as Logan Pietila iced the 4-1 triumph with an empty netter.

Taylor Gauthier was brilliant once again in goal for the Nailers, as he made 24 saves on 25 shots to secure the victory. Gauthier now has a 1.18 goals against average and a .957 save percentage in March. Vyacheslav Peksa had an incredibly busy evening for Cincinnati, as he stopped 39 of the 42 shots he faced.

The Nailers will close out the weekend on Sunday at 4:10, when they host the Bloomington Bison. Following the game, fans will have the opportunity to skate with the entire team. There will be three more home games next week, and the highlight of that weekend is the third annual Wizards & Wands Night on Saturday, April 5th. There will be a brand new wand giveaway, Butterbeer specials, chocolate frogs, a Sorting Hat, Quidditch during intermission, and so much more. Individual tickets for 2024-25 home games are available by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

