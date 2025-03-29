Americans Look for the Series Win

Allen Americans right wing Brayden Watts

Salt Lake City, Utah- - The Allen Americans (15-39-8-2), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Utah Grizzlies (21-37-6-2) tonight at 8:10 PM CST at the Maverik Center. Tonight is the final meeting between the two teams this season. The Americans have scored 10 goals in their last two games.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:40 PM CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 4/1/25 vs. Tulsa Oilers, 7:10 PM CST

Streak Stopped : The Allen Americans scored five goals for the second game in a row. A three-goal first period proved to be enough for Allen, as Brad Morrison (1), Miko Matikka (5), and Mark Duarte (20) all lit the lamp in the opening frame. The Americans added two more later as Reid Perepeluk (1), and Liam Gorman (6) also had goals for the Americans in a 5-2 win at Maverik Center on Friday night, despite being outshot by Utah 34-29. Colin Jacobs led the way for Allen with four shots on goal. Keaton Mastrodonato led the Grizzlies with five shots on net. With the Americans victory, they ended their eight game losing streak and picked up their 15th win of the season. The Americans go for the series win tonight.

Limited Chances : After scoring a season high four power play goals on Wednesday night along with a season high seven power play chances, the Americans had just one power play opportunity on Friday going 0-for-1. The Americans power play is ranked 23rd overall at 16.8% (34-for-202). Spencer Asuchak (IR), leads the team with seven power play goals.

Head-to-Head with Utah: The Americans and Grizzlies have played eight times this season, with the Americans winning four of the eight games (4-3-1). Utah had won the previous three meetings in the season series before Friday night's victory by the Americans. Tonight's game is the final meeting between the two clubs this year.

20 Spot: With Mark Duarte's 20th goal of the season on Friday night he became the first Americans player this season to reach the 20-goal plateau.

Matikka Returns: Americans AHL contracted forward Miko Matikka returned to the Americans lineup on Friday night scoring his fifth goal of the season and extending his goal streak to two games. In 17 games for the Americans since being assigned to Allen by Utah from Tucson he has nine points (5 goals and 4 assists).

First Timer: Americans forward Reid Perepeluk scored his first ECHL goal on Friday night.

Comparing Allen and Utah:

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-19-4-1

Away: 9-20-4-1

Overall: 15-39-8-2

Last 10: 2-8-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (20) Mark Duarte

Assists: (31) Brayden Watts

Points: (48) Brayden Watts

/-: (1) Trevor LeDonne

PIM's: (80) Nick Isaacson

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 11-17-4-1

Away: 10-20-2-1

Overall: 21-37-6-1

Last 10: 2-7-1-0

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (20) Briley Wood

Assists: (36) Derek Daschke

Points: (51) Derek Daschke

+/-: (+1) Derek Daschke

PIM's (35) *Aaron Aragon

*Active leader

