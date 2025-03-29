Thunder Shut Down Fuel Again, 1-0
March 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Henry Welsch stopped all 31 shots he faced as the Adirondack Thunder shutout the Indy Fuel for the second night in a row, this time 1-0, in front of the 15th sellout crowd of the season of 5,389 at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night.
Adirondack took a 1-0 lead while on the penalty kill as Greg Smith took the puck on a breakaway and beat goaltender Ryan Ouellette for his seventh of the year. The lone assist was awarded to T.J. Friedmann at 14:01 of the first period and the Thunder took the one-goal lead into the intermission.
That goal held up as the final score as Henry Welsch recorded his first professional shutout in just his fourth game.
The Thunder returns home on Friday, April 4 to host the Worcester Railers at 7 p.m. Come enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light with just three home games remaining!
Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
### #ADKThunder
Images from this story
|
Adirondack Thunder's Josh Filmon versus Indy Fuel's Max Coyle
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 29, 2025
- Sedley, Primeau Score, Royals Drop Middle Match of Weekend Series with Mariners, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Bison Comeback Falls Short - Bloomington Bison
- Thunder Suffers 4-1 Setback at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Hang On For 3-2 Win Over Bloomington - Fort Wayne Komets
- Swamp Rabbits Sweep Gladiators in Wild Finale - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Everblades Reel in Walleye - Florida Everblades
- Hawkins Scores Twice in Loss to Florida - Toledo Walleye
- Mavericks Pull Away Late on Racing Night, Top Thunder 4-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Admirals Shine In Commanding Victory Against Ghost Pirates - Norfolk Admirals
- 'Clones Fall to Nailers 4-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Army Makes History with Win 148 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Bounce Back, Beat Reading 5-2 - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Shut Down Fuel Again, 1-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Tie Franchise Wins Record with 48th Win of the Season in 7-1 Victory over K-Wings - South Carolina Stingrays
- Wichita Signs Netminder Roddy Ross; Gormley Recalled - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Host 5,081 for Pucks N' Paws, Fall to Stingrays Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Railers Fall 4-2 to Lions in Afternoon Game - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - March 29 - ECHL
- Americans Look for the Series Win - Allen Americans
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Wichita Heads Back on the Road for the Next Three Starting Tonight at KC - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day #64 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: March 29, 2025 at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Lose in a Playoff-Atmosphere Type Game - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Hold on Late in Thrilling 3-2 Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Earn Big 5-2 Win in Utah - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Outshoot Knight Monsters 40-17 But Lose, 3-2 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.