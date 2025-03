ECHL Transactions - March 29

March 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 29, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Michael Marchesan, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Darian Skeoch, D activated from reserve

add Elliott McDermott, D activated from reserve

delete Ty Gibson, D placed on reserve

delete Kevin O'Neil, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve

add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve

add Alexander Campbell, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Dylan Carabia, D placed on reserve

delete Cody Sylvester, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Chase Spencer, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Evan Stella, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Landon Cato, D activated from reserve

add Andrew Bruder, F signed contract

delete Rhett Parsons, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Cullen Ferguson, D activated from reserve

add Max Patterson, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F placed on reserve

delete Tyler Inamoto, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Patrick Moynihan, F activated from reserve

add Jason Horvath, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F placed on reserve

delete Connor Punnett, D placed on reserve

delete Parker Berge, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Mason McCarty, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Indy:

add Spencer Cox, F activated from reserve

add Zach Bannister, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Lauri Sertti, D placed on reserve

delete Ethan Manderville, F placed on bereavement leave

Iowa:

add Dante Giannuzzi, G activated fro, 14-day injured reserve

add Jules Boscq, D returned from loan by Iowa Wild

delete Chris Lipe, D placed on reserve

delete William Rousseau, G recalled by Iowa Wild

delete Nathan Noel, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Davis Codd, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Ryan Naumovski, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve

delete Lee Lapid, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Blake Christensen, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Jack LaFontaine, G activated from reserve

add Owen Cole, F activated from reserve

delete Alex Aslanidis, G placed on reserve

delete Chase Brand, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Chase Zieky, F activated from reserve

delete Josh Nixon, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Andrei Bakanov, F activated from reserve

delete Carson Golder, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Nathan Torchia, G activated from reserve

delete Connor Murphy, G placed on reserve

Reading:

add Nick Capone, F activated from reserve

add Zach Faremouth, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Austin Master, F placed on bereavement leave

delete Mitchel Deelstra, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Ethan Szmagaj, D activated from reserve

add Cameron Buhl, F activated from reserve

delete Matt Choupani, F placed on reserve

delete Josh Davies, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Stanislav Demin, D activated from reserve

add Adam Robbins, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Brennan Kapcheck, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Adam Pitters, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Tanner Palocsik, D activated from reserve

add Colby Ambrosio, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Darian Pilon, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on reserve

delete Colin Swoyer, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Vincent Sévigny, D activated from reserve

add Tommy Cormier, F activated from reserve

delete Alex Beaucage, F placed on reserve

delete Anthony Beauchamp, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Tulsa:

add Anthony Costantini, D activated from reserve

add Conner Roulette, F activated from reserve

delete Sean Olson, F placed on reserve

delete Daneel Lategan, F placed on reserve

Utah:

add Garrett Pyke, D activated from reserve

add Dylan Fitze, F activated from reserve

delete Craig Armstrong, F placed on reserve

delete Brayden Nicholetts, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

add Roddy Ross, G signed contract

add Artem Guryev, F activated from reserve

add Caleb Huffman, D activated from reserve

delete Mitchell Russell, F placed on reserve

delete John Gormley, D recalled by San Jose Barracuda

delete Samuel St-Hilaire, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Chrystopher Collin, F activated from reserve

delete Mason Salquist, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Alec Cicero, F activated from reserve

delete Justin Gill, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.