Game Day #64 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

March 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières play host to the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers for the second time in less than 24 hours this afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

- #15 Tyler Hylland: The 5' 10" forward is the only Lion to have played in every game this season. He also sports the lowest average number of penalty minutes per game on the team.

- #18 Xavier Cormier: The older of the Cormier brothers had a tough outing on Friday night, spending 14 minutes in the penalty box.

- #8 Chris Jandric: The defenceman performed well yet again last night, recording an assist on Trois-Rivières' first goal.

Players to watch for the Worcester Railers:

- #16 Griffin Loughran: The 5' 7" forward stirred the pot throughout Friday's game, and although he was held pointless, he was able to throw the Lions' Jakov Novak off his game on a few occasions.

- #8 Pito Walton: The defencemen was one of Worcester's best players last night, notching two assists in the Railers' win.

- #81 Anthony Repaci: Worcester's captain inflicted damage on the Lions yet again on Friday night, scoring the overtime winner.

The Lions and Railers will face each other for the final time in the regular season tomorrow afternoon with puck drop at 3:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron.

