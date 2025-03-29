Railers Fall 4-2 to Lions in Afternoon Game

March 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers defenseman Cam McDonald

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Worcester Railers HC (32-28-2-4 70pts) took down the Trois-Rivières Lions (42-14-6-2, 92pts), on Saturday Afternoon by a final score of 4-2 in front of a crowd of 3,159 at the Colisée Videotron. The Railers are back on the ice next at the Colisèe Videotron on Sunday, March 30th at 3:00 p.m.

Logan Nijhoff (1-0-1) started the game off with a goal giving the Lions a 1-0 lead in the first period. Mason Klee (1-0-1) found the back of the net off an assist from Connor Welsh to the game up 1-1 while Pito Walton (1-0-1) followed that goal up with another, giving the Railers a 2-1 lead with just 49 seconds left to go in the first period. The Lions picked up three unanswered goals in the second from Tommy Cormier (1-1-2), Xavier Cormier(1-1-2), and Anthony Beauregard (1-1-2) to cap off the scoring on the day at 4-2.

The Lions took the lead early in the first period off the stick of Logan Nijhoff (24) giving the Lions an 1-0 lead in Trois-Rivières Saturday afternoon. The Railers then retaliated when Mason Klee (7) got a feed from Connor Welsh and tied the game up 1-1 during 4-on-4 action. With under a minute left to go in the first period Pito Walton (3) deked through some Lion defenders and drilled a goal for the Railers giving them a 2-1 lead over the Lions to end the first period. Hugo Ollas was busy in the first with 11 saves on 12 shots, while Hunter Jones had 6 saves on 8 shots for the Lions.

The Lions kicked the period off with a goal from Tommy Cormier (15), tying the game up 2-2 amid the back and forth action. The Lions added on another goal to take the lead from the tipped goal by Xavier Cormier (15), regaining the lead for Trois-Rivières 3-2. Anthony Beauregard (24) found the back off the net for the Lions for a power play goal extending their lead to 4-2 over the Railers.

The offense stopped in the 3rd period for both teams as no scoring happened throughout the whole frame. The defenders and goalies stood tall keeping the final score 4-2 Trois-Rivières.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Xavier Cormier (1-1-2, +1, 4 Shot), 2nd Star: Tommy Cormier (1-1-2, +2, 2 shots), 1st Star: Anthony Beauregard(1-1-2, +1, 2 Shots)... Final shots favored Worcester 31-25... Hunter Jones (13-5-5-1) made 25 saves on 27 shots for Trois-Rivières... Hugo Ollas (11-14-1-2) made 31 saves on 35 shots for Worcester, while Michael Bullion backed up... Justin Gill (DNP), Ryan Dickinson (IR), JD Dudek (IR), Kabore Dunn (DNP), Riley Ginnell (IR), Kolby Johnson (IR), and Matt Ustaski (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Lincoln Hatten led the Railers in shots with 4... The Railers are now 19-19-2-2 all-time vs. the Lions and 13-9-1-0 at the Colisée Videotron

