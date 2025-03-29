Wichita Signs Netminder Roddy Ross; Gormley Recalled

March 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of netminder Roddy Ross.

Additionally, defenseman John Gormley has been recalled by the Barracuda.

Ross, 24, turns pro after finishing a four-year collegiate career at the University of Saskatchewan (USports). A native of Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound goaltender is a former sixth round pick (#169 overall) of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

He finished his collegiate career with a solid 37-15-4 record to go with a 2.37 goals-against average and .928 save percentage. Ross went 10-4-0 this past season with a sparkling 1.99 goals-against average and .928 save percentage.

Ross also represented Team Canada in the FISU World University Games in 2023 and won a gold medal.

Prior to college, Ross played three years in the Western Hockey League with Seattle and Regina. His best season came in 2018-19 with the Thunderbirds, going 16-5-2 with a 2.76 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.

Wichita begins a three-game road trip tonight at 6:05 p.m. in Independence against Kansas City.

