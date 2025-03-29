Sedley, Primeau Score, Royals Drop Middle Match of Weekend Series with Mariners, 5-2
March 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (29-25-9-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Maine Mariners (27-33-4-0), 5-2, at Santander Arena on Saturday, March 29th.
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (11-15-4-0) suffered the loss in goal with 20 saves on 23 shots faced while Mariners' goaltender Brad Arvanitis (7-7-2-0) earned the win in goal with 27 saves on 29 shots faced.
The Mariners scored the game's opening goal for a second-straight night against Reading on a redirection by Christian Sarlo (13) at 9:56 to take a 1-0 lead. Sam Sedley tied the score for Reading at 18:43 to end the first period, 1-1.
Chase Zieky (5) and Jacob Hudson (15) put Maine in front, 3-1, after the second period on goals at 14:22 and 18:16 into the middle frame, respectively.
Mason Primeau (9) brought the game to a one-goal score for Reading 14:58 into the third period, 3-2, however would be the final goal for the Royals as Maine secured the win with empty net goals from Justin Bean (7) at 16:47 and Sarlo (14), for his second in the game, at 19:09.
The loss is just the third in regulation for the Royals across their last 16 games. Reading falls to 4-3-0 through seven games in their eight-game home stand and have registered a point now in 13 of their last 16 (11-3-2-0), as well as 25 of their 33 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (19-8-5-1).
The Royals conclude a three-game in three-day weekend series at home against the Mariners on Sunday, March 30th at 3 PM.
