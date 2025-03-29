Thunder Suffers 4-1 Setback at Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita began a three-game road trip on Saturday night, losing to Kansas City, 4-1, at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Reid Irwin recorded his first goal as a pro to provide the lone marker for the Thunder. Trevor Gorsuch suffered the loss, stopping 25 shots.

David Cotton opened the scoring early in the second period. Thomas Farrell fired a shot wide to the right post. Cotton got to the puck first as it banked off the end boards and he put home his 18th of the year.

At 14:24, Damien Giroux made it 2-0. He weaved on the left wall, skated around a pick, cut to the middle and beat Gorsuch for his 26th of the year.

Irwin cut the lead to one at 17:18. Kobe Walker made a great pass to him across the zone and Irwin beat Jack LaFontaine to make it 2-1.

Kansas City extended the lead to 3-1 at 7:22. Dalton Duhart beat Gorsuch with a backhand for his second of the year.

Nathan Dunkley closed the scoring at 12:17. Wichita had some pressure going in the offensive zone. Dunkley created a turnover, started a three-on-one and then fired a shot past Gorsuch's glove to make it 4-1.

Gorsuch started his 18th-straight game. Walker collected an assist, giving him four points in his last four outings. Nolan Kneen added an assist, which was his first helper since March 21.

Wichita was 0-for-3 on the power play. Kansas City didn't have a chance on the man advantage.

The Thunder closes a four-in-five on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. against Iowa.

