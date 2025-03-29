Rush Game Notes: March 29, 2025 at Tulsa Oilers

(TULSA, Okla.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, have won six of their last eight games and look to win the series against the Tulsa Oilers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT on Saturday at the BOK Center.

LAST TIME OUT

Ryan Wagner scored a game-winning third-period goal, Connor Murphy dazzled with 55 saves, and the Rapid City Rush grinded out a 3-2 victory over the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center on Thursday. Despite the shot disparity of 57-31, the Rush never trailed. Parker Bowman scored late in the first period, Deni Goure scored late in the second, and Ryan Wagner struck early in the third. Goure's goal came just 40 seconds after Tulsa tied the score at 1-1, and the Rush led from that point on.

GOING FOR 30

Scott Burt is the only Head Coach in Rush history to win at least 30 games in his first three seasons. With a victory tonight, he can go 4-for-4 and give Rapid City its 13th 30-win season in 17 years overall.

MURPH IN THE RECORD BOOKS

Connor Murphy set the new ECHL season-high for saves in a single-game with his 55-for-57 performance on Thursday. He also became the first goaltender with at least 28 saves in a single period since Ryan Munce of Mississippi on March 22, 2008... before the Rush franchise ever played a game.

GAME 1 VS. 64

It is no secret that the Rush have undergone a good deal of roster moves throughout the regular season. Ten of Rapid City's 18 skaters who played in the season-opening series in Tulsa are not on the active roster as of the start of this road trip.

WINNING ON TULSA TIME

Thursday's win was not only the Rush's first in Tulsa, but its first in the Central Time Zone this season. Rapid City had gone 0-8-2 in Central Time, including an 0-2 record at the BOK Center. The Rush have dominated in Mountain Time, their home time zone, with a 27-13-7 record.

MO KEEPS ON DISHING

Maurizio Colella is on a career-high four-game assist streak after recording an apple on Parker Bowman's first-period goal on Thursday. Colella has five assists in the last four games.

OH MY MURPHY

Connor Murphy is on a hard-earned four-game winning streak. He has faced a lot of rubber in those four starts: Murphy is 163/172 for a .948 save percentage. In just his last two games, he has 95 saves and a .979 save percentage.

91-7-13

Thursday was the third game since the Rush reassembled the Blake Bennett-Deni Goure-Ryan Wagner line. The trio produced five more points, bringing their total to seven goals and 16 points over those three games.

