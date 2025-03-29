Admirals Shine In Commanding Victory Against Ghost Pirates

March 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals achieved a successful weekend by completing a sweep over the Savannah Ghost Pirates, culminating in a decisive victory of 6-1 on Chesapeake City Series night.

Thomas Milic made his 18th appearance in goal and had another great performance, making 19 saves out of 20 shots faced.

Carson Musser initiated the scoring within the first few minutes of the game, as his shot from the left-wing circle provided Norfolk with an early advantage. This goal marked his sixth of the season. Later in the period, despite the Admirals being short-handed, they managed to extend their lead. Colton Young skated down the ice and executed a powerful shot into the back of the net, achieving his first goal as an Admiral and his sixteenth goal of the season.

As the period concluded, Hank Crone increased the Admirals' lead by capitalizing on a turnover from Savannah, resulting in a wrist shot that found the back of the net. This goal represented Crone's seventeenth of the season. Norfolk was exceptional on their forecheck, taking a two-goal lead into the first intermission.

Crone continued to contribute offensively in the second period, scoring with a one-timer following a pass from Denis Smirnov, which extended the Norfolk lead to four goals. This goal marked Crone's eighteenth of the season and his second of the game. The score remained 4-0 until the latter stages of the period when Savannah broke goalie Milic's shutout with a goal by Kai Schwindt, which successfully went five-hole.

In the final minute of the period, Denis Smirnov added to the Admirals' lead, achieving his seventeenth goal of the season and bringing the score to 5-1 in favor of Norfolk. This score remained unchanged after the second period.

Andrei Bakanov capped off the game with a clever backhand goal, marking his 17th of the season and bringing the score to 6-1. After that, the Admirals quickly skated to their 37th victory of the year.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - D. Smirnov (1 goal, 2 assists, +3)

2. NOR - H. Crone (2 goals, +3)

3. NOR - T. Milic (19 saves off of 20 shots faced)

What's Next

Norfolk will be back inside Norfolk Scope on Wednesday evening with a date against the Reading Royals for Hockey Happy Hour. The puck is set to drop at 7:05 p.m.

