K-Wings Host 5,081 for Pucks N' Paws, Fall to Stingrays Saturday

March 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (27-31-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, lost to the South Carolina Stingrays (48-14-3-2) Saturday in front of 5,081 fans and dogs at Wings Event Center for the PAW Patrol / Pucks N' Paws game, 7-1.

South Carolina scored three goals in a three-minute span in the first period, with the second and third coming on the power play, to take a 3-0 lead.

The Stingrays earned another power-play goal at the 1:37 mark of the second, then even strength goals at the 8:26 and 12:23 marks.

Ryan Naumovski (3) got the K-Wings on the board at the 7:31 mark of the final frame. Collin Saccoman (15) found Drake Pilon (6) to bring the puck into the slot, where he fed Naumovski screaming down the left side for the goal.

South Carolina scored on the power play at the 11:51 mark to finish the scoring.

Hunter Vorva (7-3-1-1) was replaced by Jonathan Lemieux in net after the second. Vorva finished with nine saves, and Lemieux also made nine stops in relief.

The K-Wings host the Fort Wayne Komets (37-20-6-1) at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Wings Event Center.

It will be the last 269 Night, presented by Honor Credit Union, of the season! Everyone in the 269 gets to enjoy $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets and the low low ticket price of just $9 (*Tickets $11 if purchased Gameday).

The K-Wings host the Indy Fuel for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Bronson, at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, April 12 at Wings Event Center. There's nothing quite like our K-Wings fans who've made 50 years of hockey in Kalamazoo possible, and we want to show you ALL the love we have for your support. Plus, the first 1,000 fans will receive a K-Wings team poster and K-Wings 50th Anniversary patch.

