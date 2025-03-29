ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Savannah's Andre Anania has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #930, Savannah at Norfolk, on March 28.

Anania is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 16:02 of the third period.

Anania will miss Savannah's game at Norfolk tonight (March 29).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

