Lions Lose in a Playoff-Atmosphere Type Game

March 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières suffered a 3-2 overtime loss against the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers on Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron.

Following a somewhat sluggish start to the game, the Railers were the first to light the lamp when Lincoln Hatten scored his eighth goal of the season at 12:56 of the first period. And although the Lions did muster some good scoring opportunities, they were held off the scoresheet in the opening 20 minutes.

The visitors took a 2-0 lead when Pito Walton scored at 6:07 of the second period, but the Lions' Nicolas Guay (at 6:39) and Jakov Novak (at 14:10) evened the score at 2-2. The teams showed their animosity towards one another in the waning minutes of the period when tempers flared at the 18:17 mark and then again at the 20:00 mark, resulting in several roughing, fighting and continuing the altercation penalties called against both teams.

Neither team could break the deadlock in the third period, and although the Lions dominated a good portion of the overtime stanza it was Railers captain Anthony Repaci scoring at 5:53 of OT to give Worcester the win.

The Lions and Railers continue their three-games-in-three-days series Saturday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron with puck drop at 3:00 p.m.

1st star: Nicolas Guay, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Anthony Beauregard, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Pito Walton, Worcester Railers

