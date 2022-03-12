Royals Score Nine Goals to Dominate Nailers on the Road
March 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Wheeling Nailers, 9-1, Saturday, Mar. 12 at WesBanco Arena. Royals goaltender Pat Nagle saved 27 of 28 shots while Nailers goalie Alex D'Orio saved 27 of 34 shots before being relieved of his duties in net by Brody Claeys who allowed two goals on 15 shots.
Wheeling got on the board first in the opening 1:28 with their one and only goal of the game. Sean Josling scored off of a dump in by Tim Doherty that bounced off of the boards behind Nagle's net towards the right face off circle. Josling settled the puck and beat Nagle five-hole for an early Wheeling lead, 1-0.
Royals defeat the Nailers at Wesbanco Arena, 9-1.
Reading took the lead with three goals in the final eight minutes of the first period. Jackson Cressey and Trevor Gooch began multi-point games with first period goals while Dominic Cormier earned the game winning goal, putting the Royals ahead for good with Reading's first of five power play goals.
The Royals ran up the score with a four-goal second period. Brad Morrison scored back-to-back goals halfway into the period while Cressey and Gooch collected their second goals for a Royals' six-goal lead heading into the final period of regulation, 7-1. Patrick Bajkov earned his fifth assist of the game on Gooch's second goal while Brayden Low tallied his second of four assists in the game on Cressey's second goal.
The final two periods of play included multiple scrums and stoppages for 17 total penalty infractions. Reading had six penalties for 12 penalty minutes while the Nailers had 16 infractions for 48 penalty minutes including two double minors and a game misconduct penalty to Cam Hausinger. On the power play, Reading went 5 for 10 while Wheeling was scoreless on their two power play opportunities.
Reading scored their final two goals on the power play in the third period. Frank DiChiara and Thomas Ebbing became the fifth and sixth Royals skaters to score in the game to extend Reading's lead to the largest margin of victory for the Royals this season.
The Royals stay in Wheeling to take on the Nailers Sunday, Mar. 13th, at 4:10 p.m. at WesBanco Arena.
