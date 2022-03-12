ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
March 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Kansas City's Ryan Olsen has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #746, Kansas City at Utah, on March 11.
Olsen is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a boarding infraction at 2:52 of the first period.
Olsen will miss Kansas City's game at Utah tonight (March 12).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
