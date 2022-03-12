K-Wings March Back against Heartlanders, Fall in Final Minutes
March 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (27-27-0-0) fought off serious adversity twice in this hockey game, but in the end the Iowa Heartlanders (26-24-6-1) skated away with the win on Saturday at Xtream Arena by a score of 4-3.
After the K-Wings erased a 3-1 deficit with a late third period goal, Iowa was able to capitalize, while skating 4 on 4, to sneak away on top.
Back in the first, Iowa welcomed K-Wings goaltender Jake Kielly (0-1-0-0) back rudely, as they scored on the game's first shot at the :38 second mark of the first period.
Kielly would settle (29 saves) and was a huge factor in the K-Wings taking control of the game in the third.
Justin Taylor (19) pulled the K-Wings even at the 3:15 mark off the second with a wicked wrist shot from the right circle. Tyler Rockwell (10) assisted on the goal.
Unfortunately, Iowa scored two power play goals before the end of the second to take a 3-1 lead into the intermission.
Kalamazoo used the intermission to recenter as it came back out in the third and took it to Iowa. First, Kyle Blaney (9) cleaned up the trash on the left side of the net at the 2:36 mark to pull the K-Wings to within one. Logan Lambdin (16) and Justin Murray (15) assisted on the goal.
Then, Lambdin (22) brought K-Wings all the way back when he streaked in behind the Heartlanders defense and buried the snapshot to tie the game at 3-3. The goal was a result of a beautiful stretch pass by Eric Kattelus (4).
Kalamazoo was unable to capitalize with the extra attacker on the ice for the final 2:04 of regulation, and the K-Wings winning streak ended at three games.
Kalamazoo now heads to Cincinnati (30-22-3-0) for a morning affair with the Cyclones on Wednesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. EST at Heritage Bank Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 12, 2022
- Tardif's Hat Trick Completes Series Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings March Back against Heartlanders, Fall in Final Minutes - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Score Nine Goals to Dominate Nailers on the Road - Reading Royals
- Mitens Puts on 43 Save Performance in Win over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Comeback Falls Short in 6-5 Loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kuffner's Late Heroics Lifts Landers over Wings, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Americans Fall to Tulsa 7-3 - Allen Americans
- Gilmour's Hat Trick Jettisons Oilers over Allen - Tulsa Oilers
- Admirals Edge Stingrays in a Thriller - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Look Forward to New Day on Sunday - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Rout Steelheads, 7-3, as Hawkins, Curry Combine for Four Goals - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Can't Hold on and Fall 5-4 to the Cyclones - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads Fall in Heated Clash with Walleye, 7-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Pendenza Scores Three Goals in 6-5 Victory - Florida Everblades
- Icemen Score Twice in Third, Swamp Rabbits Fall Short 3-1 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Top Indy, 5-4 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Pelt 44 Shots, Fall 2-1 at Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays Fall in Homestand Finale - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Tame Lions 9-4 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Lions and Growlers: Game Three of Four - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, March 12, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, March 12, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - March 12 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: March 12, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Military Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Kevin Lohan Loaned to Ontario Reign - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Move into Fourth Place in the Mountain Division - Allen Americans
- Americans Trade for Defenseman - Allen Americans
- Lions and Growlers Face off for the Third Time this Week - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Travel to Wheeling to Begin Weekend Series vs. Nailers - Reading Royals
- Everblades to Return to Action Versus Solar Bears on Saturday - Florida Everblades
- Metcalf, Tardif Shines in Grizzlies 3-1 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Iowa Doubles up Fort Wayne in Penalty-Filled Game, 6-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Shutout Fuel, Finish Homestand Winning Three Straight - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.