Growlers Tame Lions 9-4

March 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers got the best of the Trois-Rivières Lions for the second time in as many nights as they walked away with a statement 9-4 victory on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Anthony Nellis opened the scoring 100 seconds into the game for the Lions as a fortuitous bounce fell his way at the backdoor where he would make no mistake to give the visitors an early 1-0 lead.

Mathieu Gagnon scored for the second straight night as he found plenty of space between the hashmarks before beating Keith Petruzzelli below the glove to make it 2-0 Lions after the 1st period of play.

Orrin Centazzo got the second period started on a strong note for the Growlers as he deflected home a Noel Hoefenmayer point shot to cut the deficit to 2-1 with 17:53 left in the 2nd.

Evan Neugold got things back to level just 16 seconds later as he tipped in a great pass from Derian Plouffe to bring it to 2-2.

The red-hot start to the middle frame continued for Newfoundland as Pavel Gogolev took a feed from Tyler Boland and out waited Lions goalie Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo before finishing on the backhand to make it 3-2 Growlers with 14:13 left in the 2nd.

Cedric Montminy tied things at 3-3 for all of 11 seconds before Zach O'Brien replied at the other end to quickly grab the lead back, putting the Growlers up 4-3 with 2:49 to go in the 2nd.

O'Brien would make it a pair on the night just 54 seconds later as he blasted a power play slapshot over the blocker of Pagliarulo to make it 5-3 Newfoundland after 40 minutes.

Matteo Pietroniro set the tone for another strong period two minutes into the 3rd as Hoefenmayer found him all alone backdoor where he made it 6-3. Orrin Centazzo was the beneficiary of a great pass from Riley McCourt moments later to set up his second and the Growlers seventh of the game.

James Melindy got his first of the season with a deflected effort from the point to make it 8-3 before Jonathan Joannette and Noel Hoefenmayer traded goals for each side to bring it to a 9-4 final in favour of the Growlers.

Quick Hits

Noel Hoefenmayer was +4 and added a goal and an assist.

Eight Growlers recorded multi-point games.

These two finish up their four-game series on Sunday afternoon at 4 pm at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Three Stars

1. NFL - Z. O'Brien

2. NFL - O. Centazzo

3. NFL - P. Gogolev

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.