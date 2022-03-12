Growlers Tame Lions 9-4
March 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers got the best of the Trois-Rivières Lions for the second time in as many nights as they walked away with a statement 9-4 victory on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Anthony Nellis opened the scoring 100 seconds into the game for the Lions as a fortuitous bounce fell his way at the backdoor where he would make no mistake to give the visitors an early 1-0 lead.
Mathieu Gagnon scored for the second straight night as he found plenty of space between the hashmarks before beating Keith Petruzzelli below the glove to make it 2-0 Lions after the 1st period of play.
Orrin Centazzo got the second period started on a strong note for the Growlers as he deflected home a Noel Hoefenmayer point shot to cut the deficit to 2-1 with 17:53 left in the 2nd.
Evan Neugold got things back to level just 16 seconds later as he tipped in a great pass from Derian Plouffe to bring it to 2-2.
The red-hot start to the middle frame continued for Newfoundland as Pavel Gogolev took a feed from Tyler Boland and out waited Lions goalie Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo before finishing on the backhand to make it 3-2 Growlers with 14:13 left in the 2nd.
Cedric Montminy tied things at 3-3 for all of 11 seconds before Zach O'Brien replied at the other end to quickly grab the lead back, putting the Growlers up 4-3 with 2:49 to go in the 2nd.
O'Brien would make it a pair on the night just 54 seconds later as he blasted a power play slapshot over the blocker of Pagliarulo to make it 5-3 Newfoundland after 40 minutes.
Matteo Pietroniro set the tone for another strong period two minutes into the 3rd as Hoefenmayer found him all alone backdoor where he made it 6-3. Orrin Centazzo was the beneficiary of a great pass from Riley McCourt moments later to set up his second and the Growlers seventh of the game.
James Melindy got his first of the season with a deflected effort from the point to make it 8-3 before Jonathan Joannette and Noel Hoefenmayer traded goals for each side to bring it to a 9-4 final in favour of the Growlers.
Quick Hits
Noel Hoefenmayer was +4 and added a goal and an assist.
Eight Growlers recorded multi-point games.
These two finish up their four-game series on Sunday afternoon at 4 pm at the Mary Brown's Centre.
Three Stars
1. NFL - Z. O'Brien
2. NFL - O. Centazzo
3. NFL - P. Gogolev
