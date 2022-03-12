Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, March 12, 2022

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen

Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen return home tonight after snapping a five-game winless streak with a 3-0 victory at Orlando on Thursday. The Icemen currently stand in third place in the division, but have three games in-hand on both Florida and Atlanta in the race for first place in the South. The Swamp Rabbits are fighting for a spot in the South Division playoff race, and lately they are grabbing the attention of the teams in front of them. The Swamp Rabbits are 6-1-0 in their last seven games and are certainly making a push coming down the stretch.

Series History: The Icemen lead the season series 5-1-0. The Icemen have a slight lead in the All-Time series with 26 wins to 24 wins.

About the Icemen: Craig Martin leads the Icemen in scoring with 42 points and 16 goals in 47 games played this season. Martin has collected five of his goals this season against Greenville....Goaltender Francois Brassard currently leads the ECHL with a 1.97 goals-against average. Brassard stopped all 24 shots faced in Thursday's win at Orlando....The Icemen won just their second game ever in Orlando on Thursday night to post back-to-back wins at the Amway Center. Interestingly enough, defenseman Pavel Vorobei is credited with the game-winning goal in each of those two victories at Orlando.

About the Swamp Rabbits: Forward Brett Kemp has had the hot hand for Greneville as of late. Kemp has recorded 12 points (6g, 6a) in his last nine games. Meanwhile, forward Max Zimmer and Liam Pecararo share the team lead in points against the Icemen this season with four each.... Goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick has won his last four starts including two shutouts.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Sunday, March 13 vs. Greenville, 3:00 p.m. - Publix Family Fun Day Game, take a shot on the ice after the game!

Military Weekend take place next Friday, Saturday and Sunday (March 18, 19, 20) when the Icemen play host to the Atlanta Gladiators for all three games in a key South Division match-up. Visit www.jaxicemen.com for more information.

