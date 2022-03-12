Lions and Growlers Face off for the Third Time this Week
March 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions were back on Mary Brown's Centre ice last night for the second of four games against the Newfoundland Growlers. Trois-Rivières beat the Growlers 5-3 in the first game of the series. But it was too soon to count the Newfoundlanders down and out just yet, as they came out of last night's game with a 6-1 victory.
Lions head coach Éric Bélanger has had to do some significant line-up juggling, with several key players out of action: William Leblanc, Olivier Archambault and Julien Nantel are nursing injuries, while Olivier Galipeau, Shawn St-Amant and Justin Ducharme have been called up to the Laval Rocket.
The ECHL's Canadian rivalry resumes late this afternoon: Puck drop is at 5:30 p.m. Will the Lions notch their second victory on this road trip?
Players to watch:
Lions forward Anthony Nellis has 41 points in 46 games.
Growlers defenceman Riley McCourt had a hat trick last night.
