ECHL Transactions - March 12
March 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 12, 2022:
Adirondack:
Add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Dawson Butt, F activated from reserve
Delete Branden Troock, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Zac Herrmann, D signed contract, added to active roster
Florida:
Add Tyler Nanne, D activated from reserve
Add Levko Koper, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Delete Dalton Gally, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Jake Kupsky, G activated from reserve
Delete Peter Thome, G placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Chris Cameron, D activated from reserve
Delete Christian Evers, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add James Sanchez, F assigned by Hartford
Add Ben Hawerchuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Joey Sides, F placed on reserve
Delete Dominick Sacco, F placed on reserve
Delete Kyle McKenzie, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)
Kansas City:
Add Jesse Mychan, F activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on reserve
Delete Loren Ulett, F loaned to Ontario
Reading:
Add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve
Add Jacob Pritchard, F activated from reserve
South Carolina:
Add Croix Evingson, D added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)
Delete Karl Boudrias, D placed on reserve
Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/6)
Toledo:
Add Patrick Curry, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Dylan Sadowy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)
Wheeling:
Add Alex D'Orio, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Add Felix Pare, F activated from reserve
Add Cameron Hough, F activated from reserve
Delete Jared Cockrell, F placed on reserve
Delete Hayden Lavigne, G placed on reserve
Worcester:
Delete Nick Albano, D traded to Allen [3/11]
