ECHL Transactions - March 12

March 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 12, 2022:

Adirondack:

Add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Dawson Butt, F activated from reserve

Delete Branden Troock, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Zac Herrmann, D signed contract, added to active roster

Florida:

Add Tyler Nanne, D activated from reserve

Add Levko Koper, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Delete Dalton Gally, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Jake Kupsky, G activated from reserve

Delete Peter Thome, G placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Chris Cameron, D activated from reserve

Delete Christian Evers, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add James Sanchez, F assigned by Hartford

Add Ben Hawerchuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Joey Sides, F placed on reserve

Delete Dominick Sacco, F placed on reserve

Delete Kyle McKenzie, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)

Kansas City:

Add Jesse Mychan, F activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on reserve

Delete Loren Ulett, F loaned to Ontario

Reading:

Add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve

Add Jacob Pritchard, F activated from reserve

South Carolina:

Add Croix Evingson, D added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)

Delete Karl Boudrias, D placed on reserve

Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/6)

Toledo:

Add Patrick Curry, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Dylan Sadowy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)

Wheeling:

Add Alex D'Orio, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Felix Pare, F activated from reserve

Add Cameron Hough, F activated from reserve

Delete Jared Cockrell, F placed on reserve

Delete Hayden Lavigne, G placed on reserve

Worcester:

Delete Nick Albano, D traded to Allen [3/11]

