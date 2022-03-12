Americans Move into Fourth Place in the Mountain Division

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), finish a two-game weekend series tonight against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 pm at BOK Center. The Americans won Game 1 on Friday night 5-1. They return home for three games next week starting on Wednesday night against Wichita. Tickets are available at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Wednesday, March 16th vs. Wichita.

Americans Trade for Defenseman: The Americans have traded for defenseman Nick Albano, from the Worcester Railers for future considerations. Albano had 18 points this season with Worcester (5 goals and 13 assists).

Streak to Three: The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, took game one of their two-game weekend set against the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night 5-1 at the BOK Center. The Americans jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead and never looked back in a four-goal victory. Chad Costello scored the game winning goal for the Americans his 24th of the season and his 60th and 61st points of the season. Luke Peressini stopped 38 shots on Friday night to get the win.

When the Americans outshoot the opposition: The Americans are 10-3-1 when outshooting their opponent this season. Jack Combs leads the Americans in shots on net this season with 157. Branden Troock has 146 and Chad Costello rounds out the top three with 137. Costello scored on his only shot on Friday night

When Striking First: The Americans are 15-8-3-1 when scoring the first goal of the game. JD Dudek scored the first goal on Friday night, his 5th of the season.

Please Don't Call Me Shorty: The Americans have given up a league-high 17 shorthanded goals this season. The Florida Everblades are second overall with 15.

Troock Injured: Allen Americans forward Branden Troock left last night's game with a lower body injury. His status for tonight is unknown and listed as day to day.

Lohin Returned on Friday Night: Ryan Lohin made his Allen return on Friday night in Tulsa. He had not played with the Americans since November 6th after being recalled by Charlotte (AHL). Lohin had an assist with one shot on goal in Friday night's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa:

Allen Americans:

Home: 13-11-2-0

Away: 11-11-4-1

Overall: 24-22-6-1

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (24) Chad Costello

Assists: (37) Chad Costello (Third in the ECHL lead)

Points: (61) Chad Costello (Tied for the ECHL lead)

+/-: (+18) Kris Myllari

PIM: (88) Darian Skeoch

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 15-12-1-1

Road: 11-13-1-1

Overall: 26-25-2-2

Last 10: 2-6-1-1

Tulsa Oilers Team Leaders:

Goals: (25) Dylan Sadowy

Assists: (25) Dylan Sadowy

Points: (50) Dylan Sadowy

+/-: (+14) Mike McKee

PIM: (88) Jimmy Soper

