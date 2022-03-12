Mitens Puts on 43 Save Performance in Win over Mariners

Adirondack Thunder celebrate a goal against the Maine Mariners

GLENS FALLS, NY - Goaltender Mareks Mitens turned away 43 of 44 Maine Mariners shots while Joe Masonius and Nick Rivera each netted goals as the Adirondack Thunder picked up a 2-1 win on Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

Adirondack put 19 shots on Maine netminder Stefanos Lekkas in the opening period and all but one were stopped. With just 12 seconds left in the first, Joe Masonius took a wrist shot from the top of the left circle to put the Thunder up 1-0. The goal was Masonius' fourth of the season and was assisted by Nick Rivera and Tyler Irvine.

The Thunder extended their lead just 5:52 into the second period after Nick Rivera picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone and started a 2-on-1 rush into the offensive zone. Rivera charged into the Mariners' end and made a slick move to slide the puck past Lekkas to make it 2-0 for his twelfth of the season.

The Mariners came out flying in the third period, hoping to get on the scoreboard. Mitens' best save of the night with just 8:27 left. The puck rolled right to Maine forward Patrick Shea who had a clear lane to the net and plenty of room, but Mitens' maneuvered to his right to rob Shea to keep the game 2-0.

Maine made it a one-goal game just 20 seconds after Mitens' miraculous save following a goal from Liam Folkes.

Adirondack hung on to pick up the 2-1 win in front of a crowd of 4,392 in Glens Falls during the Thunder's annual Law Enforcement Night.

The Thunder finished the evening 0-for-3 on the powerplay and a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill. Adirondack was outshot 44-30 and now have a record of 22-29-2-0 on the season.

Adirondack wraps up their three-in-three weekend with another meeting against Maine tomorrow at Cool Insuring Arena at 3pm.

