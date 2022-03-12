Americans Trade for Defenseman

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced today that the team has traded for defenseman Nick Albano from the Worcester Railers for future considerations.

Nick Albano played in 28 games this season for the Worcester Railers and had 18 points (5 goals and 13 assists). The 25-year-old blueliner played one season in the USHL in 2017-2018 appearing in 22 games. He spent three years at UMass-Boston, where he averaged just under 30 points per game.

"Nick (Albano) is a skilled defenseman that has good feet and deception reminiscent of Les Lancaster," said Americans Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson. "He should be a good fit."

He played 14 games in the American Hockey League this season. 13 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds (0 goals and 3 assists), and one game with the Charlotte Checkers.

The Americans return to action tonight in Tulsa after winning game one of two this weekend against the Oilers, by a 5-1 score at the BOK Center. With the victory on Friday night, the Americans jumped Tulsa in the standings moving up into fourth place in the Mountain Division. The top four teams in each division qualify for the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

